Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Lisa Swayze Is Happy With Her New Husband Despite Receiving Some Flack "Patrick is still with me. I still have a relationship with him; he's physically not here, [but] every day he's with me and I feel him there." By Joseph Allen Apr. 9 2024, Published 2:28 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following the death of her husband in 2009, Lisa Niemi Swayze remarried five years later. She has apparently been happily married for a decade since, and now, she’s speaking up about the backlash she received in the aftermath of her remarriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Even as Lisa speaks out about that backlash, though, some are also wondering exactly who Lisa married and how the two of them met. Here’s what we know about Lisa’s new marriage and her new husband.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Lisa Swayze’s new husband?

Albert DePrisco is a jeweler, and the two of them met three years after Patrick’s death. "If we had met before then, it wouldn't have happened, but after three years we were about ready," she during a recent podcast appearance. "We were introduced by longtime friends that we had both known for 30 years who vouched for the other person."

Lisa said that Albert was coming off of a divorce at the time, and that only made their marriage feel even more well-timed. Although Albert is much lower profile that Lisa’s previous partner, she has been consistently effusive in discussing their relationship. "Albert knew I still loved Patrick and would always love him, and told me, 'And I know you love me, and I love you,’” she told People when they first got married.

Article continues below advertisement

“How could I not marry this man? As I had time to process the change my life was going to take, my doubts became less and less, and I became more and more sure,” she added. More recently, Lisa has clapped back at those that suggested that her relationship with Albert meant that she had somehow betrayed her late husband’s memory.

Article continues below advertisement

"Yes, I got a lot of flack — it's like, 'How dare you.' There are some pretty rabid Patrick fans out there who think I'm evil, just don't like me because I was married to him," Lisa said. "So there was a lot of flack that came on that, a lot of criticism, and you just learn to deal with it and move on. But it's like — I was so tempted so many times to say, 'Hey girlfriend, stand in my shoes, tell me about it. Go ahead — tell me just because I lost my husband that I don't love him anymore.' "

"Patrick is still with me. I still have a relationship with him; he's physically not here, [but] every day he's with me and I feel him there," she continued. "What was really unusual was ... I really fell in love with Albert, and it didn't affect — it was interesting to see how it didn't affect my love for Patrick one bit."