Some 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump Got New Teeth or Dentures

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Lisa suggested that they were making progress on filming for The Vanderpump Rules. Like many productions, filming on the series halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and hasn't resumed since. "Everyone asks me ... Listen, we're heading towards the right direction," she told the talk show host.

"But I think Bravo's got to announce when they're ready to do that again," she continued. "It's a story that keeps playing out. But yeah, we're getting there."

Although the series isn't filming, Sur, the restaurant that's the center of the show, is open for business, and Lisa hasn't been the only one suggesting that everyone wants to do another season of the show.