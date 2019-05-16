EXCLUSIVE: 'Little Women: Atlanta' Twins Chew Out an Emerging Rapper for Using a Slur

Season 5 of Little Women: Atlanta is really shining the spotlight on Andrea and Amanda Salinas, AKA the Tiny Twinz. We've been following as the two have been planning their joint wedding, which, you guessed it, involves much more drama than initially planned.

But as far as their musical careers go, they're on the path to becoming bonafide household names. This week, the Tiny Twinz' manager, Minnie, arranges a collaboration with Kandy K, an emerging rapper. But based on an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, that collab quickly goes up in flames.

What did Kandy K say to the Tiny Twinz? Enthusiastic about their collaboration, rapper and R&B musician Kandy K asks her assistants to "play the munchkin part," in our exclusively obtained exclusive clip. One of the Tiny Twinz claps back, "I just told you, I'm not gonna sing that part. I'm not a munchkin."

Uh oh! Back in the network studios for their double interview, Andrea and Amanda explain what was going through their heads right then. "B---h, do you even know how I feel inside?" asks one. "Girl, I'm trying to keep calm and not say nothing to her," replies her sister. "I am done with her, I don't wanna work with her anymore," they conclude.

Kandy K doesn't think she said anything wrong... because she's part Black? When Andrea and Amanda stop engaging with the rapper, Kandy K takes a producer aside to ask what just happened. "Are they really mad?" she asks. "I didn't mean anything by it." The producer replies, "I would never have thought of it until I was in this world."

Instead of walking it back and admitting she was in the wrong, Kandy K chooses to double down. "Munchkin? Since when? I'm part Black," she says. "As a studio artist like, I've always just called it that. Like Wizard of Oz, you know, the munchkins sound like that."

"I wasn't saying like, 'midget,' that's not what I mean. I would never call a little person a midg— a munchkin, ever," she says before quickly putting her foot in her mouth. "I've never dealt with midgets, I would never think that was offensive." Yikes! Andrea and Amanda are over Kandy K — but who is she anyway?

You'll have to watch the clip to see how Andrea and Amanda end up dealing with their differences, but it's clear that the Tiny Twinz are no longer super keen on their Kandy K collaboration. "You know what, keep your song," Andrea says. "You can have someone else sing on it!"

It's unclear whether Kandy K will have artists lining up to accompany her on her latest album, but with a generous following of 71.5k on Instagram, anything is possible. Before relocating to Atlanta, Toronto-born Kandy K "lived in New Jersey / NYC for 4 years, then in Miami for 2 years," per a recent interview with Hot Freestyle.