Are Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Leaving '90 Day Fiancé'? Fans Claim They Have "No Real Drama"

We first met Loren and Alexei Brovarnik during Season 3 of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé in 2015. Since then, the now-married couple have become a significant part of the franchise, appearing in the spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, and After the 90 Days.

The parents of three met during a Birthright trip, and their relationship grew more serious. Alexei moved to the United States, and they temporarily lived with Loren's parents in Florida while saving money for their future home. They got married in America and Israel and currently reside in Miami.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Shai Josef, in April 2020. Their second child, a son named Asher Noah, arrived in August 2021. And in September 2022, they welcomed their third child, a daughter named Ariel Raya. It's no secret that Loren and Alexei have been part of the franchise for some time. And with three young kids, life sure can get busy. Are they considering leaving the franchise? Here's what we know so far.

Are Loren and Alexei Brovarnik leaving the '90 Day Fiancé'?

During an interview with ET in April 2024, Loren and Alexei discussed their future on the show and whether they have plans to keep growing their family. "We'll talk at, like, season 20," Loren said of their future on the show, adding. "Well, I'm not having any more babies to stay on 90 Day Fiancé." Alexei agreed to no more children joining the family, adding, "I don't know, I guess as long as they want, but I never imagined it will be still here ten years after, shooting Happily Ever After?"

The doting mom told the outlet that they try not to get "caught up" with being on TV, especially as they don't want it to affect their relationship or their children's lives. "I don't think we still understand it," she admitted. "Like, people come up to us and they're like, 'Can we say hi?' We're like, 'Yes, of course.' Like, we are so normal." They seem to be in it for the long haul, but they also want to live normal lives. On X, fans have shared their thoughts on Loren and Alexei, claiming they are "one of the few normal couples," but do not add any real drama to the show.

This is cute and all but Loren and Alexei are clearly a last minute thing to cover for Michael and Angela. We all know they’re one of the few normal couples with no real drama. Meh #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter — Anfisa’s Red Bag (@anfisasredbag) April 22, 2024

