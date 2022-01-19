Comedian Louie Anderson Has Built an Impressive Nest Egg Over the Years

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Louie has accumulated a net worth of $10 million. This number is a combination of Louie’s work as a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, television producer, author, and voice actor. The true epitome of a multi-talented man, Louie’s book, Dear Dad, became a New York Times bestseller.

With a slew of awards and nominations, including the 2016 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Baskets, it’s easy to see why Louie has built such a sizable nest egg.