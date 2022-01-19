Comedian Louie Anderson Has Built an Impressive Nest Egg Over the Years

Comedian Louie Anderson Has Built an Impressive Nest Egg Over the YearsBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 19 2022, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Building a substantial career in Hollywood as a comedian is no easy feat. Aside from the prerequisite of being funny, being able to connect with audiences is key for lasting success. Louie Anderson has always been able to sustain his career. From his work in 1988 classic Coming to America to his role in the TV series Twenties as Maurice, Louie is the gift that keeps on giving.
Thankfully, Louie’s career has spanned over three decades. That level of longevity is rare, but fans of all ages continue to give Louie his flowers. So, what is Louie Anderson’s net worth? Keep reading to find out.
Louie Anderson has built an impressive net worth.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Louie has accumulated a net worth of $10 million. This number is a combination of Louie’s work as a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, television producer, author, and voice actor. The true epitome of a multi-talented man, Louie’s book, Dear Dad, became a New York Times bestseller.
With a slew of awards and nominations, including the 2016 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Baskets, it’s easy to see why Louie has built such a sizable nest egg.
Louie Anderson
Comedian, Actor, Television producer, Author, Voice actor, Screenwriter
Net worth: $10 million
Louie Anderson is an American comedian and actor. Over the years, he has expanded his reach in Hollywood and has continued to entertain audiences all over the world.
Birthdate: March 24, 1953
Birthplace: Saint Paul, Minn.
Birth name: Louie Perry Anderson
Father: Andy Andrew Mortimer Anderson
Mother: Ora Sherman
Education: Johnson Senior High School
Louie Anderson is currently being hospitalized for cancer treatment.
Many of us have heard the saying, "With age comes wisdom." While that popular quote holds some truth, age can also bring upon health complications. And our dear Louie is currently experiencing health complications.
According to TMZ, Louie was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, known to be one of the most common forms of Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He is currently being treated at a Las Vegas hospital.
While the news is troubling to hear, the outlet shares that although Louie’s diagnosis is considered to be an aggressive form of cancer, there’s potential for the star to be cured. Louie’s PR rep has shared that the star is currently resting comfortably.
It’s unclear when Louie was diagnosed, but it’s great to see that the star is doing well and being proactive with his health.
During a March 2021 appearance on Conan, via People, Louie shared that he has been taking his weight loss journey seriously, thanks to intermittent fasting.
"I started the pandemic at about 370 or 380 pounds depending on what I was leaning on," Louie tells host Conan O’Brien. "And now, I'm 340. I'm on an intermittent fast. One minute I'm eating, the next minute I'm not. Then I'm eating again. I figure, that way, I'm only eating for 30 minutes out of 60, which is half. I'm trying to get down to 40/20 so I'm not eating for 40 and eating for 20.”
It's clear that Louie has a way to go with his treatment, but it's great to see friends and fans alike coming together to wish him well.
We'd like to wish Louie a speedy recovery!