Louis Tomlinson's Net Worth Goes in Way More Than One Direction
British former boyband member Louis Tomlinson's net worth is impressive enough to make anyone's jaw drop — even if you aren't a One Direction fan. The story of his life includes a solo career and almost owning a football club.
Read on to learn more about how Louis made his fortune, and what he's doing today. Spoiler alert: He definitely has "Faith in the Future," and things are looking bright for this wealthy musician.
Louis Tomlinson's net worth grew substantially when he was part of One Direction.
Louis came from humble beginnings, struggling in school and working odd jobs, including as a waiter, per Celebrity Net Worth. But by 2010, he had joined four other aspiring artists to form One Direction while competing on the British show The X Factor.
After selling 50 million albums worldwide, and touring together multiple times, the band broke up in 2016.
Louis went on to embark on a solo career and even threw his hat in the ring to not only play in, but buy a football club. All told, his current net worth is a cool $70 million.
Louis Tomlinson
Musical artist
Net worth: $70 million
Louis Tomlinson is an English musician who became famous as a member of One Direction. He has since released several solo projects and embarked on a failed bid to play professional football.
- Birth date: December 24, 1991
- Birthplace: Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England
- Birth name: Louis Troy Austin
- Father: Troy Austin
- Mother: Johannah "Jay" Poulston
- Education: Hayfield School, Hall Cross School
- Children: Freddie Reign (b. 2016)
Louis Tomlinson almost played in and then owned a football club in his home town.
In 2014, rabid fans waited with unbridled anticipation for Louis to play in a reserve match for the English football team, the Doncaster Rovers. Unfortunately, the debut was a flop, with the singer sitting on the bench for over an hour, then not doing much when he came in, per the Independent.
To be fair, the intent of Louis joining the other players on the pitch was to raise money for the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice — so the game was a success in that way.
Louis went on to attempt to purchase the team, saying at the time, "For me, this is all about the football, the community and restoring the excitement and desire to making Doncaster Rovers the most exciting club to play for in Yorkshire."
However, ultimately multiple sources including the BBC, report that the deal fell through. According to Billboard, Louis tweeted about the bid, “I’m absolutely gutted the Doncaster Rovers deal is not going ahead. I am desperate for the club to be given the recognition it deserves."
Louis went on to claim he was "misled" about how a crowdfunding effort would figure into the deal, but reiterated his undying love for the club.
Louis is still exciting fans across the globe.
Louis is currently on his "Faith in the Future" world tour, which will see packed concert arenas across Europe and the U.S., as well as Mexico. The star said about his time in the latter country, "Mexico, hard to explain through pictures how incredible that was! Counting down the days till I’m back! Thank you!"