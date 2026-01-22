Polyamory, Brothel Work, and Credit Card Debt: 'Love During Lockup' Season 7 is Primed for Drama By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 22 2026, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: We TV

People love reality dating shows, regardless of the premise. Want to pit a bunch of guys or girls against each other to vie for the attention of a prize, i.e., another guy or girl? There's a show for that. Want to see people diagnosed with autism try to find love? There's a show for that. Want to see a bunch of women beat each other up for a shot at going out with Flavor Flav? There's a show for that.

And if you've ever wanted to know about the romantic lives of incarcerated individuals, then you're probably already familiar with Love During Lockup. The show's seventh season debuted on Friday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. EST on We TV, and features an all-new cast of couples, along with Monique's return.

'Love During Lockup' Season 7 Cast — Emily and Justin

The couple hails from Elk's County, Pa., and have had disagreements over Emily's line of work, Distractify previously reported after obtaining an exclusive clip of Season 7 prior to its debut. In the video, Emily talks about her life as a sex worker, which her significant other isn't a fan of.

Emily went on to explain that she works in a Nevada brothel, where she engages in intercourse with men for money. Ultimately, she said that she was able to rake in around $10,000 to $20,000 in a single week, whereas previously she was having difficulty making ends meet.

Source: We TV

Because she loves her line of work and the financial security it brings, Emily stated that she hopes Justin can come to terms with it once he's released from prison. However, she did say that she "absolutely understand[s] why it might be a struggle" for him.

Kayleigh and Michael

The Phoenix, Ariz. couple used to date in high school before going their separate ways. Three divorces and one incarceration later, the two reconnected and got married. And it looks like the dramatic arc for these two will center around money. Even behind bars, Michael seems intent on ensuring they don't go bankrupt.

Source: We TV

But what he doesn't know is that Kayleigh is maxing out credit cards she's taken out in both of their names, and she hasn't been diligent in paying off their debts. There's also a significant amount of drama fomenting between both of their respective families. Will it boil over by the time Michael gets out of the pen?

Ayesha and Mikhael

The pair from Atlanta, Ga., have never met in person, with most of their interactions occurring online. Mikhael informed her that he was going to be released soon, so she decided to stick with it. Prior to him getting out, she decides to head on a road trip with her best friend to meet Mikhael's family to learn more about his sentence and the land he farms.

Moniqe and Titus

Monique's been featured on Love During Lockup before. In this season, audiences learned that she's split up with her former love interest, Derek, lost 100lbs, and relocated to Cleveland, Ohio. It's here she began chatting with Titus, but has yet to meet the inmate in person.

And despite not ever physically being together, a few troubles have already been brewing for the two. Titus says that he isn't sure if he and Monique are going to work out in the long term. And he's expressed wanting to keep track of her while he's behind bars.

Rich and Felicia

This Houston, Texas couple's story is steeped in a metaphysical occurrence. Richard said that he's had dreams of a beautiful woman who was incarcerated. These recurring visions persisted for years, until he finally decided to hop online to try and find the woman he's been seeing in his sleep.

Source: We TV

Lo and behold, he managed to find Felicia's profile. She was put in prison at just 17 years old and hasn't been on the outside as an adult, ever. Furthermore, Rich is the first relationship she's ever been in since she was a teenager. Conversely, Rich has been married previously. Her impending release and duck-out-of-water return to the real world should be a key narrative for this season.

Damond, Bonita, and Goddess

This Baltimore, Md. love triangle will also be covered in Love During Lockup's seventh batch of episodes. Damond isn't shy about the fact that he's a player, and he's currently engaged to Bonita, with whom he also has a child. Bonita is waiting for Damond's release so they can enjoy their lives together, but she has no idea he's also been chatting it up with the woman who used to style his hair, Goddess.