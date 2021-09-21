Meet the Season 2 Cast of 'Love on the Spectrum'By Chrissy Bobic
The Netflix reality series Love on the Spectrum started out on Australian network television, but since it began streaming in the States, it has taken the platform by storm. Now, the dating show is back for Season 2 and fans are ready to get to know the cast.
The series follows a group of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate dating and relationships, and try to understand themselves better in the process.
So, who is in the Love on the Spectrum Season 2 cast? Read on to find out!
Teo
Teo, whose full name is Teodora, joins the cast for Season 2 as one of the series' new faces. At 22 years old, she has never been on a date before. But, never fear, because this model and actress is super open-minded about dating different genders to see who she is most drawn to.
With luck, she's bound to find a match by the end of the season.
Chloe
Chloe is a returning cast member from Season 1 who remains open to love and relationships. In her Instagram bio, she calls herself a "badass pansexual" and, in the Season 2 trailer, she goes on a date with Mark, another returning cast member.
Will they find they're a match made in Love on the Spectrum heaven? We'll have to wait and see.
Mark
Mark is another returning cast member from Season 1. In the time between filming the two seasons, he wasn't able to make any lasting romantic connections.
So, he's back to look for love again. And even though he didn't find it the first time around, Mark hasn't lost hope.
Kassandra
Kassandra might not have the most experience with romance, but she does have a winning personality. In fact, she is so unapologetically creative and open about who she is that viewers can't help but love her.
She's also a theater actor who's so into cosplay that she has an Instagram account dedicated entirely to her many costumes.
Michael
Remember Michael from Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum? If you watched, you can't possibly not remember the '60s sitcom lover looking for an "A-plus" partner in his life.
Michael is back for Season 2 and he's still on the lookout for a woman who might share some of his interests and maybe even steal his heart.
Ronan
Season 2 newcomer Ronan, 21, hasn't had much luck in love. He spends most of his day working at the racetrack and isn't super experienced when it comes to actually getting out of the house.
Love on the Spectrum might be his chance to finally see what's out there and — more importantly — put himself out there.
Jayden
Jayden is a history buff, fitness enthusiast, and another Season 2 newbie. He's also open to dating across genders to see what works for him. His biggest goal in the Love on the Spectrum journey is to figure out the whole dating thing once and for all.
