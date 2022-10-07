"Mila Kunis gives a powerhouse performance as Ani, a writer determined to escape her traumatic past by building a picture-perfect New York City life," the official synopsis for Mike Barker's film reads.

Ani's engaged to her trust-fund-baby fiancé, Luke (Finn Wittrock), brags about being an anti-children workaholic, and is uber-close to having "the life no one though [she] deserved." But when the director of a crime documentary approaches her about the aforementioned incident, her unblemished, fabricated life begins to crumble.