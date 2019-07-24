Fans Have Crazy Theories on What Happened to Luis Miguel's Missing Mom

A major storyline in Luis Miguel La Serie is the Mexican singer's search for his missing mother, Marcela Basteri. In flashback scenes on the Telemundo show, Luis Miguel's relationship with his mom was documented and revealed their close mother-son bond. In fact, it was Luis' mom who came up with his nickname, El Sol de México.

However, LuisMi (played by Diego Boneta) was separated from his mother by his father, Luis Rey, and he last saw her during his show in Luna Park in Argentina in 1985. Audiences watched as Luis searched for Marcela using his connections in the Mexican government, traveling to Italy with his younger brother Alejandro, and going so far as to reportedly hire Mossad agents to try to locate her. Season 1 ended with him receiving an envelope from Mossad, claiming to contain the location of Marcela.

But was Luis Miguel's mother ever found? There are several theories surrounding Marcela's disappearance, which unfortunately has never been solved. She was allegedly last seen flying to Italy with her son, Sergio, in 1986, but no on has seen her since. The last person to see Marcela alive was her estranged husband, Luis Rey, who claimed that she ran away with an Italian lover.

Theory No. 1: Luis Rey killed Luis Miguel's mom. On the series, LuisMi is shown going to his father's deathbed in 1992, asking him where his mother is. His father's last word, according to the show, was the cryptic line, "You know where your mother is." This turned out to be TV fiction, as Luis never went to see his estranged father before his death. But there are plenty of reasons to believe that Luis Rey — who was controlling of both his wife and his son — would want Marcela to disappear.

He reportedly put several companies he started with money stolen from his son under her name to hide his connections to the illegal businesses. He also needed Marcela's signature on Luis Miguel's music contracts, something she would withhold since Luis Rey was keeping their son away from her at the time of her disappearance. With Marcela gone, Luis Rey would have 100 percent control of Luis Miguel physically and financially. However, none of this has ever been proven.

Theory No. 2: Marcela was locked up in a mental hospital. On the show, there was a heartbreaking scene where a private investigator lead LuisMi to a mental hospital in Italy. It turned out to be a dead end, and the woman believed to be Marcela was, in fact, not. It would be easy to see why people would believe Marcela went crazy.

Following the birth of her third son, Marcela seemingly suffered from postpartum depression. It was also around that time that she split from Luis Rey, leading to her separation from LuisMi, who was a teenager at the time.

Theory No. 3: Marcela is in Argentina. One reddit thread points to a news story which surfaced last year that claimed that LuisMi's mom was found in Buenos Aires. However, it turned out to be a woman named Honorina Montes, who looked just like the "No Sé Tú" singer's mom. Again, LuisMi has never spoken publicly about his mother's disappearance.

Fans think they know what happened to Luis Miguel's mom... "Luisito Rey stole more than $20 million from his son while he was manager, and I think Marcela knew and threatened him to tell his son or go to the authorities, or both. I think thats why he killed her in Spain," one fan hypothesized. "It was rumored Luisito Rey had AIDS, and he passed it onto Marcela, and she died from it in a mental asylum."

