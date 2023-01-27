Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Source: YouTube Luka Dončić Could Miss More of the Mavericks Season With Sprained Ankle By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 27 2023, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

Since he joined the NBA in 2018, Luka Dončić's ankle has been a big problem for the Dallas Mavericks. The four-time NBA All-Star has suffered several sprains throughout his career, most recently dealing with left ankle soreness. Luckily, he hasn't missed too many games in the 2022-23 season; however, that could be changing since his injury seems to be getting worse.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Mavericks game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 26, the superstar baller walked off the floor in the first quarter with an apparent ankle sprain. Is he OK? Here's everything we know about what happened and an update on Luka's injury.

Source: YouTube Luka made a beeline for the locker room after injuring his ankle during the Mavs-Suns game.

Article continues below advertisement

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd provided an update on Luka's ankle injury.

Just a few minutes into the game, Luka stepped on a Suns player's foot while pivoting. He hobbled around the court until the Mavericks called a timeout to take the 23-year-old point guard out of the game. Luka immediately limped to the locker room alongside Casey Smith, the Mavs director of player health and performance.

At the end of the first quarter, TNT's Chris Haynes reported Luka suffered a left ankle sprain. He noted that the X-rays were negative, but the athlete was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Luka went back to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/zHz5XBVawO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2023

Following the Mavs' 99-95 victory over the Suns, head coach and 10-time NBA All-Star Jason Kidd offered an update about Luka's injury during his postgame press conference: "He looked good, looked fine," he said, per The Dallas Morning News. "But we'll see how he feels as we go forward here. We'll have probably more information once we get to Utah." For those unaware, the Mavs play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was smiling," Jason added, "and he was happy for his teammates, saying [Dwight Powell] made some big free throws but then to come up with that missed free throw rebound. Just his grit tonight for DP was at a high level. The character of that team played hard and found a way to win."

Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who led the team to victory with a season-high 36 points, also spoke with the media about Luka's injury, hinting that the Slovenian athlete will come back good as new.

Article continues below advertisement

Luka All Star selection but also an injury on the same daypic.twitter.com/ObNlHXGUvM — Vedant (@monalisandro) January 27, 2023