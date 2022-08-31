Kayla and Luke's Sister on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Have Ongoing Drama
Even before Season 3B of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant premiered, Kayla had drama with Luke's family. But now things have risen to a whole other level since Kayla's son, Izaiah, is an unwilling participant in what's going on.
In the Aug. 30 episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla learns about Luke's sister's alleged mistreatment of her son and it's another big strike against Kayla reconciling with her fiancé's family.
So, who is Luke's sister on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant'?
In the first part of Season 3, we see Kayla go at it with Luke's mom, Noopie, and his sister, Chasidy. Then, in the second half of the season, despite Noopie and Kayla's desire to smooth things over, Kayla argues with the family once again.
In the Aug. 30 episode, Kayla learns that, while she's away at a Teen Mom photoshoot, Chasidy allegedly spanks her son after he has an accident in his pants.
Kayla explains in the episode that Izaiah told her on the phone that his aunt, Luke's sister, hit him and put a diaper on him after he had an accident. This sends Kayla into a fit of rage and she calls Luke to tell them that, once again, she wants nothing to do with his family.
Luke explains that his sister has a different story, but Kayla is inclined to believe her four-year-old.
Luke's sister Chasidy has been on several episodes of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, but outside of the show, she seems to value her privacy. Her Instagram is private and she isn't featured on Luke's account.
Her bio does say that family is important to her, however, which explains why she is so adamant about Kayla mistreating her brother and about her brother breaking things off with her.
Luke has another sister, A'Jah, who followed in their mom's footsteps as a basketball player for Northern Illinois University. She isn't on the show at all, but outside of Young and Pregnant, she seems to get along with Kayla and she has shared numerous Instagram photos with Kayla and Luke's kids and tagged Kayla in them.
At the very least, one of Luke's sisters seems to be in Kayla's good graces.
Luke's mom on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' has a fractured relationship with Kayla too.
If Kayla and Luke's sister ever patch things up on Young and Pregnant, Kayla still has a terrible relationship with Luke's mom that needs work. In one Young and Pregnant episode, when Kayla confronts Noopie about starting drama at her son's birthday party, Noopie immediately gets defensive and an argument ensues.
Noopie insists that her son should leave Kayla and that Kayla's past infidelity should be enough of a reason for the couple to split.
Of course viewers know that Luke was also unfaithful at one point, which Kayla is always quick to point out with Noopie.
It's still a big mess and Kayla doesn't seem eager to bury the hatchet any time soon. With the new drama concerning Luke's sister, it's hard to blame her.
