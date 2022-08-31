Kayla and Luke's Sister on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Have Ongoing Drama

Even before Season 3B of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant premiered, Kayla had drama with Luke's family. But now things have risen to a whole other level since Kayla's son, Izaiah, is an unwilling participant in what's going on.

In the Aug. 30 episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla learns about Luke's sister's alleged mistreatment of her son and it's another big strike against Kayla reconciling with her fiancé's family.