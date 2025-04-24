Lulu Roman Passed Away at Age 78 — Details on Her Cause of Death "She was funny and sassy, and man could she sing. Heaven has a new member of their choir." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 24 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Comedian and gospel singer Lulu Roman, widely known for her recurring role on Hee Haw — as well as Hee Haw Honeys, Corky, and a brief appearance on The Love Boat — passed away on April 23, 2025, at the age of 78. Her talent was undoubtedly captivating, but it was her assertiveness that really pulled people in and turned them into lifelong fans. Lulu’s story is nothing short of motivational. Born in Dallas, she was placed in an orphanage at just two and a half years old.

She would remain there until she graduated high school in 1964, she revealed in an interview with Cornerstone Television Network. While in high school, she was recommended to take acting and speech classes — thanks to what many described as her naturally "animated" face — and that’s what ultimately set her on the path toward becoming a beloved TV star and gospel singer. But her road wasn’t easy, and now, fans are left to say goodbye. So, what was Lulu’s cause of death?

What was Lulu Roman's cause of death?

Lulu Roman's cause of death has not been made public. At the time, she was living in Bellingham, Wash., with her son Damon, having moved there just seven months before her passing on April 23, 2025, her son confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Though Lulu struggled with a thyroid condition at a young age, which contributed to her being overweight, there are no known illnesses she was battling before her death.

Lulu Roman's journey to stardom wasn't an easy one.

Lulu's early years were anything but easy. Aside from growing up in an orphanage, she didn’t have a strong relationship with her parents. In fact, during her interview with Cornerstone Television Network, she revealed that when she was placed in the orphanage, her mother had been admitted to a mental institution.

She never knew her father, and while she did have some contact with her mom, she said her mother gave her about six different names, always leaving off the last name, making it hard to keep track of who she really was. Life in the orphanage wasn’t any easier. Lulu once said she was "a little roly poly from the very beginning" and often got teased about her weight.

Still, she went on to do big things, collaborating with legends like Dolly Parton and T. Graham Brown. But before her rise as a beloved gospel singer, Lulu worked as a go-go dancer in a strip club and struggled with drug addiction. She found her strength through faith, eventually finding stability in gospel music. Lulu went on to marry Woody Smith in February 1988. Though they later divorced, they welcomed two sons together — Justin and Damon.