'Lupin' Part 2, Like the Previous Season, Is Majorly Set in Paris

It's always fun to see the real-life places where your favorite movies and TV shows were shot. Sure, people went a bit out of line expressing their devotion for the stairwell from Joker , and there may have been more than a few folks hassling ecstatic theatergoers who wanted to walk up and down those steps.

But if you're planning a vacation somewhere and you have a bucket list of spots you'd want to visit, it could be kind of cool to check out spots you may never get a chance to see again. And if you're heading to Paris, there are some cool filming locations from Lupin you can see to celebrate the release of Part 2.

Many of the filming locations in 'Lupin' Part 2 are set in Paris.

Lupin is an unabashedly French-Parisian show, with Part 1 of the series reeling in tons of streamers. Part 2 appears to be doing the same. In fact, Netflix dubbed the series as its most popular program after The Witcher, which features global movie star Henry Cavill. Part 1 of the show ended in Etretat, a coastal town that just so happened to be holding an Arsene Lupin festival.

If you watch the show, then you'll know that the series' titular character idolizes the French "Gentleman Thief." Part 2 opens with Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab) being the only one of the boys in blue who has managed to not only find out who Assane (Mamadou Haidara) is but that he idolizes the French literary figure. He ends up taking the same train from Paris to Etretat where he meets up with Assane.

Source: Instagram

Lupin Part 1 opens up on the Louvre. If you're planning on visiting Paris, then you'd hardly need a Netflix show to remind you of its existence. According to Conde Nast Traveler, the cast and crew had the legendary French museum to themselves for 24 hours. Hardly any scenes from the show were shot in a studio, and it's hard to imagine why they would. With all of the beautiful Parisian architecture and history at production's fingertips, it'd almost be a crime to film in a studio.

