Bling Empire Star Lynn Ban Dies at 51 — Net Worth and Cause of Death Revealed "And In a blink of an eye… life can change." — Lynn Ban By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 23 2025, 8:08 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The star on the Netflix's series Bling Empire: New York, Lynn Ban, tragically passed away on Jan. 20, 2025, leaving behind a son, Sebastian, and husband, Jett Kain. Known for her role on the Netflix series' first and only season, which premiered in January 2023, Ban was also a renowned jewelry designer.

Article continues below advertisement

Lynn created pieces for major names like Beyoncé and Rihanna, leaving an undeniable mark on the fashion world. Her cause of death and the fortune she amassed through her craft are now drawing significant attention. Here's a look at her legacy.

What was 'Bling Empire's Lynn Ban's net worth at the time of her death?

Source: Instagram/@lynn_ban Lynn and her son

Lynn Ban's net worth was estimated at $5 million around the time of her death, according to several sources. However, the exact figure remains unknown. As the owner of Lynn Ban Jewelry, she created iconic pieces for some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Article continues below advertisement

From the layered necklace Beyoncé wore for the September 2018 issue of Vogue to designs worn by Madonna, Kendrick Lamar, and Cardi B, her "infectious" style — described by Vogue in 2022 — caught the attention of many A-listers.

Article continues below advertisement

Lynn Ban Jewelry designer Net worth: $5 million (unconfirmed) Lynn Ban had a brief role in reality TV, appearing on Bling Empire: New York during its one and only season in 2023. However, she is more widely known for creating timeless jewelry pieces for celebrities. Birthdate: May 27, 1973 Date of Death: Jan. 20, 2025 Birthplace: Singapore Kids: 1 Spouse: Jett Kain

What is Lynn Ban from 'Bling Empire's' cause of death?

Lynn passed away on Jan. 20, 2025, after undergoing brain surgery following a skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado. She was 51 years old. On Dec. 30, 2024, Lynn shared photos on Instagram from her Aspen vacation with her family, revealing that she had suffered a skiing accident on Christmas Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

Lynn explained that she "caught a tip and face-planted," and while she didn’t think it was serious at first, a headache prompted her to seek medical attention. She took a taxi to the hospital, where a CT scan revealed a brain bleed, requiring an emergency craniotomy.

Article continues below advertisement