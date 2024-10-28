Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom OG 'Teen Mom's' Maci Bookout Gifts Son Bentley a Brand New Car for His Sweet 16 "He paid for it. His mom has been exploiting him since he was born." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 28 2024, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@macideshanebookout

You aren't old until you realize that the babies from the Teen Mom shows have become teenagers themselves. When longtime cast member Maci Bookout shared on Instagram that she gave her son Bentley his first car for his 16th birthday, it made some fans do a double take. That's right! Little Bentley is now old enough to drive. And for Maci, that means gifting him a car that some adults can't even afford to buy for themselves.

Naturally, Teen Mom fans and critics had lots to say about Maci giving Bentley a brand-new Jeep for his 16th birthday. Chances are even if you've watched, the Teen Mom shows since the early days of 16 and Pregnant, you're one of the fans who can't help but follow the moms into adulthood while also giving heavy snarky commentary on them. And that's exactly the kind of fans and followers who commented on Maci's gift choice for Bentley on social media.

Maci Bookout gave her son Bentley his first car.

Leading up to Oct. 27, Maci shared details about Bentley's 16th birthday party on Instagram, which included a nighttime game of over-sized glow golf and the epic gift of a brand new blue Jeep for the teen. She made multiple Instagram reels about the celebration and about Bentley's extravagant gift.

While some Teen Mom fans just can't believe Maci's son is already well into his teen years, others aren't sure what to make of the gift. On a Reddit thread about Maci giving Bentley the Jeep for his birthday, one user commented that they were given a used car that was also 16 years old on their birthday. Another user commented, "He paid for it. His mom has been exploiting him since he was born."

