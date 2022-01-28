What Is Maddie Ziegler's Net Worth? Get the Full Scoop

What Is Maddie Ziegler's Net Worth? Get the Full ScoopBy Tatayana Yomary
It’s one thing to follow your dreams, but it’s another for your dreams to surpass your expectations. This sentiment is one that dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler would most likely agree with. Many of us became familiar with the star during her time on Dance Moms. Maddie was been praised for her superior dance skills from Season 1 to Season 6, and many viewers have always believed that the sky’s the limit for the star. With Maddie's latest role in HBO Max’s The Fallout, Maddie is well on her way in making her mark in the entertainment industry.
Even though crossing over from different lanes in the entertainment world is no easy feat, Maddie has been able to add more projects to her resume with ease. It’s safe to say that the young talent has been building quite the nest egg for herself. That said, what is Maddie Ziegler’s net worth?
Maddie Ziegler’s net worth is set to multiply through 2022 and beyond.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Maddie has accumulated a net worth of $5 million so far in her career. This figure is the results of a combination of her work as a dancer, actor, author, and model. From starring in a slew of music videos including “Chandelier,” “Elastic Heart,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and more, Maddie has quite an impressive resume. Maddie also wrote her memoir — The Maddie Diaries — which became a New York Times bestseller. Additionally, Maddie partnered with the Starlight Children's Foundation and other philanthropic organizations. With her latest role in The Fallout, this net worth is only the beginning for the budding star.
‘The Fallout’ film focuses on the emotional fallout of a high school shooting.
Maddie's most recent project is the film, The Fallout. The teenage drama centers around high school students Vada Cavell (Jenna Ortega) and Mia Reed (played by Maddie). In the film, these teenagers are able to forge a bond after hiding in a bathroom together as a tragic shooting takes place at their school.
As the movie continues, both ladies set out to try and live their lives after the devastating incident. Despite being centered on a controversial topic, the film has received rave reviews on social media and beyond. So, it's safe to say that the only way for Maddie to go is up from here.
The Fallout is currently available to stream on HBO Max.