Madi Monroe and BF Matthew Rossi Spark Breakup Rumors After She Posts About Her “Ex”

Social media influencer Madi Monroe quickly gained a strong TikTok fan base on her account, @madi. The singer and Zombie Land star uses her platform to inspire other Gen Z folks to love themselves unabashedly and not settle for less than they desire. Madi is also known for discussing her personal development through relatable skits, usually paired with hilarious captions. Additionally, Madi fearlessly discusses her romantic relationships with her millions of followers.

In September 2023, Madi discovered how tricky it can be to share your relationship for TikTok’s viewing pleasure. After going public with her boyfriend, Matthew Rossi, fans suspected Madi may be back on the market. Keep reading for all the tea regarding Madi’s dating life!

Madi Monroe and Matthew Rossi were the subject of breakup rumors after Madi’s viral TikTok.

Those who follow Madi on TikTok and Instagram know the Los Angeles, Calif. native isn’t a stranger to poking fun at herself on her platforms. But one TikTok had her fans concerned that Madi was trying to reveal she and her boyfriend, Matthew, had broken up after eight months of dating.

On Sept. 20, 2023, TikTok gossip site The Tea Talk reposted a video Madi had posted on her account @zootedmadi333. In the video, Madi mouths the lyrics to Future’s “Throw Away” as the rapper says, “Go and f--- that n---- and get it over with.”

As Madi points to the camera and censors herself in certain parts of the video, she wrote a cryptic caption that suggested she was “over” Matthew and accused him of talking to girls he reportedly once found “disgusting.”

“When we break up, so now he’s messing with the girls he called disgusting,” Madi wrote on the post.

Madi denied that her TikTok was about Matthew.

After Madi’s video surfaced on TikTok, fans were heartbroken at the mere suggestion that she and Matthew were over. Fortunately, Madi confirmed that wasn’t the case once she realized the rumors had gained traction.

Shortly after The Tea Talk posted her video, Madi responded to the page’s post and denied any trouble between her and Matthew.

“Not about Matthew, lmfao,” Madi commented. “Just a post, Jesus.”

While Madi claimed she and Matthew were on good terms, some fans weren’t convinced, with many users wondering why she would post about a breakup and expect her fans not to think the worst. “I mean, what do you think people are gonna think, babes?” one user asked. “She’ll be fine; she’ll have a new bf by next week,” another scolded.

Madi suggested her TikTok was about her ex, Nick Machat.

After Madi confirmed she wasn’t referring to Matthew in her cryptic TikTok, fans wondered if she was talking about her ex-boyfriend, Nick Machat.

According to Glamour Buff, Madi and Nick dated for about a year between 2021 and 2022. However, they broke up once she found out he had been texting another girl named Bella, who he disguised in his phone as “mommy.”

In November 2022, Madi confirmed she was “single” in November 2022, and she and Nick have since gone their separate ways. The following January, Madi went public with her and Matthew’s relationship via TikTok. “I’m going to only post this caption because I know what you’re gonna say…. But THIS is my happy person,” Madi wrote under a video of her and Matthew in January 2023. “Always has been through my stupid EX. WHOOPS outed myself… had to go through the hard to get treated like a princess.”