Here's the Truth About Those Madison Beer Plastic Surgery Rumors

And sometimes, they're shockingly spot on with their presumptions! They do some hardcore detective work (aka Instagram stalking), where they compare past photos to recent ones to see physical changes.

Something that celebrities are notoriously picked on for is for undergoing plastic surgery. Fans are always quick to assume that some stars have gone through medical procedures to alter their physical appearance.

But some people out there still think she's gotten some work done. Let's find out whether that's true or not...

One celeb that constantly gets called out for seemingly having had plastic surgery is Madison Beer . Madison has been under the spotlight since she was a young teen, so she has grown up in the public eye. So her overall look is bound to change as she is becoming an adult. It's a natural process!

Did Madison Beer get plastic surgery?

Recently, the singer has been criticized for not showcasing her "natural" face. At one point, many people were coming for her on TikTok for supporting cosmetic surgery. The accusations intensified when TikTok user Katie Kelly (@girlwithgreenbeanie) made a video on the app saying that Madison is "consistently lying about her face and her body." She also said that the musician sets "unrealistic body and face standards" for young women. See the video below.

Madison responded to the video. She didn't confirm or deny that she had gotten plastic surgery, but she did say, "I'm not the beauty standard and NO ONE SHOULD BE." Soon after Kelly posted the TikTok and Madison vocalized her opinions on it, the musician went on live on her TikTok account speaking her truth. She talked about how she was done with the accusations and how she's tried to uplift her fans who are insecure about how they look.

She also mentioned a doctor on TikTok who used a photo of her that was heavily edited to try and prove that she had gotten a nose job. Madison pointed out that she talked to the professional and claimed that she has never made changes to her nose; she said the photo was photoshopped.

Prior to this TikTok feud, she had appeared on TikTok Live where she admitted to never having been through plastic surgery. She's been honest that she has gotten lip fillers before, but she also doesn't count that as plastic surgery since it isn't "permanent." So, let's finally put the whole "Madison Beer has gotten plastic surgery" narrative to rest, people!

Because of incidences like these, she has limited her TikTok use because she constantly gets hate from people on the app. She told The Face in August 2020 about a time a comment put her down.

“I saw a TikTok recently, and I don’t use TikTok anymore because it’s very hateful towards me,” she said. “I was saying I hate this mole on my face after I had seen a Twitter comment about it, and all the comments were: ‘I can’t believe she takes all these comments to heart, she’s so pathetic, she’s so insecure.’ I do take things people say about me very seriously, and maybe I shouldn’t, but it’s something I’m avidly working on."