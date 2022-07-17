No, You Aren’t Seeing Things, Madison LeCroy Got Work Done on Her Teeth

In an episode of Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee, Jamie Foxx referred to a point in his career where he was getting "fame face," which was a euphemism for him saying that he was gaining weight after he attained a certain level of success in his career. Because of this success, he wasn't hustling as hard as he did when he was first "making it", leading to his "fame face."

Another version of this phenomenon occurs with reality stars after a few successful seasons of their series air, it starts to become more and more evident that they've suddenly got access to more money, because they begin to get work done. Like what Madison LeCroy did with her teeth.