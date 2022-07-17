No, You Aren’t Seeing Things, Madison LeCroy Got Work Done on Her Teeth
In an episode of Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee, Jamie Foxx referred to a point in his career where he was getting "fame face," which was a euphemism for him saying that he was gaining weight after he attained a certain level of success in his career. Because of this success, he wasn't hustling as hard as he did when he was first "making it", leading to his "fame face."
Another version of this phenomenon occurs with reality stars after a few successful seasons of their series air, it starts to become more and more evident that they've suddenly got access to more money, because they begin to get work done. Like what Madison LeCroy did with her teeth.
Madison LeCroy: did she get cosmetic work done on her teeth?
Southern Charm fans noticed that the Salon owner's smile was looking especially picture perfect, and wondered if she decided to take a trip to the dentist in order to a fresh set of pearly whites. Which is exactly what she did, according to Hales Parker Dentistry of Ladera Ranch, Calif..
The cosmetic dentistry office uploaded a montage to its Instagram page documenting Madison's process of getting her new veneers. It's packed with a bunch of hilariously creepy close-ups of Madison's teeth as doctors prepped to bring the star a revamped smile.
The video shows several photos of Madison's teeth before, along with the group's plans to implant 20 veneers in Madison's mouth. It's surprising how candid the clip is: oftentimes high profile reality personalities, especially someone like LeCroy who is lauded for her beauty, is shown in a fairly unflattering light; there are moments where she almost looks like the Predator monster as her lips are stretched out in different directions for everyone on the internet to see.
By the end of the clip, LeCroy's veneers are done. The close-up displays a picture perfect job, one that the Southern Charm star appears to approve of after she looks at them in the mirror. She inspects her mouth closely and excitedly hugs the doctor, thanking him for his work.
Madison LeCroy is candid about the work she's gotten done.
While there are a lot of reality TV personalities who lie about the cosmetic procedures they undergo, or only admit to a fraction of them, LeCroy has been fairly open about her cosmetic procedures.
Like the breast augmentation she underwent at the O'Neill Plastic Surgery Center in Charleston, S.C. which was all documented on Instagram. "I freaked a lot of you out with my implant post, just wanna say don't worry about it. Just because I'm having an implant does not mean that I'm coming with boobs as big as my head," she wrote in an Instagram story.
Madison went on to say that while there are a lot of people who might judge her for wanting to get work done on her breasts, that other moms would know exactly what she's talking about.
And although she was "a little bit bruised up" following the procedure and was in "probably the worst pains [she's] ever been in" the reality TV star was very happy with the results.
She wrote in an Instagram comment: "If life gives you lemons, Dr O’Neil can turn them to melons. Thanks to his excellent team for making this momma feel like herself again."
You can catch Madison LeCroy and her veneers on Southern Charm, which airs new episodes on Bravo, Thursdays at 8 PM EST.