Whatever Happened to Jenna King From 'Southern Charm'? She's Doing Just Fine

For six seasons, the cast of Bravo's Southern Charm has been showing viewers both what it takes to be a southern belle or a gentleman, and how a catfight can begin with a simple "bless your heart." While Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Cameran Eubanks have been on the hit reality series since it began in 2014, the rest of the cast has changed considerably.

Jenna King hasn't appeared on the series since Season 1, but her unconventional style and loud personality made her unforgettable in viewers’ eyes. In fact, fans still wonder what happened to the South Carolina native after she left reality TV behind. Scroll down to see what the 35-year-old is up to now.

Why did Jenna leave Southern Charm? The reality star alum decided to move from Charleston to Los Angeles in 2014 following her exit from the show. Based on her social media accounts, it looks like she normally spends most of her time traveling. But, she ditched her signature mohawk for long braids.

Source: Instagram

Though Jenna clearly has a desire to see the world, her departure from South Carolina might have had something to do with her ex-boyfriend, Lou Ceruzzi. The wealthy property developer, who sadly died in 2017, denied claims that he was a "sugar daddy," but Jenna later admitted that he helped fund her lavish lifestyle.

Following her exit, it was also discovered that, unlike her castmates, she did not come from an affluent background and that the four-bedroom home she claimed to own on the show was actually rented by the production crew. It sounds like Jenna grew tired of living a lie.

Jenna still talks to this Southern Charm cast member. Before Cameran had bestie Chelsea Meissner as a co-star, she and Jenna were the only two full-time female cast members on Southern Charm. The two formed a strong friendship, and The Real World alum confirmed that she and Jenna do still keep in touch in an interview with Bravo in May of 2019.

Source: YouTube

"Jenna is great. I knew Jenna long before the show started and we do keep in touch. She lives in L.A., but she comes back to South Carolina. Her mom still lives in South Carolina," Cameran said. "But, yeah, she's awesome … She has been in L.A. several years." It's unclear whether Jenna has kept in touch with any other of her former co-stars.

Who is Jenna King dating? The once aspiring fashion designer dated Brazilian girlfriend, Janaina Devieira, for several years and the two frequently posted photos of one another on their respective Instagram pages. But, the two do not appear to have posted together since mid 2019. Plus, they no longer follow each other on the app. It is important to note that Jenna has not confirmed her relationship status.

Source: Instagram

What is Jenna King’s net worth? According to celebritynetworth.com, Jenna has about $300,000 in the bank. It’s unclear how she makes most of her money since she doesn’t appear to share sponsored posts on social media, but the world traveler is certainly doing well for herself. In 2015, Jenna revealed that she underwent an AirSculpt Laser Lipsculpture procedure to become a size 00. "I’ve probably lost, like, 20 pounds," she told The Insider when they did a segment on the painless beauty treatment.

Source: Instagram