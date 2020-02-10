We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who Is the Virgin on This Season of 'The Bachelor'?

By

We've made it to the final six contestants on this season of The Bachelor. His pool of women he thinks could be his potential wife now includes Victoria F., Kelley, Natasha, Hannah Ann, Kelsey, and Madison.

It's getting down to the wire, and within a few weeks, we should know who Peter gets engaged to (if at all). But there's still one big spoiler from the season trailer that we have yet to uncover: who the virgin is this season.

'Reality Steve' claims that Madison is the virgin on this season of 'The Bachelor'.

In this season's preview, Victoria F. said during her confessional, “Dude, she has waited this long to tell him she’s a virgin,” revealing that someone this season would be a virgin — and not be forthcoming with it to Peter.

Just before the season premiered, Reality Steve revealed that Victoria F. was talking about Madison. "I can confirm that Victoria is speaking about Madison there," he tweeted about the audio clip.