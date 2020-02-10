Who Is the Virgin on This Season of 'The Bachelor'?

We've made it to the final six contestants on this season of The Bachelor. His pool of women he thinks could be his potential wife now includes Victoria F., Kelley, Natasha, Hannah Ann, Kelsey, and Madison.

It's getting down to the wire, and within a few weeks, we should know who Peter gets engaged to (if at all). But there's still one big spoiler from the season trailer that we have yet to uncover: who the virgin is this season.