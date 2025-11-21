People Want to Know Maggie Goodlander's Net Worth After Trump Calls Her "SEDITIOUS" Maggie is the U.S. representative from New Hampshire's 2nd congressional district. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 21 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

President Donald Trump went off on another rant on Truth Social, and his target was Democratic New Hampshire Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander. After the Congresswoman and five other lawmakers made a video advising the military that they should refuse illegal orders, Trump accused Maggie and other Democrats of "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" "Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this constitution," said the legislators in the Nov. 18, 2025, video.

Trump went OFF on social media about the video on Nov. 20 with several posts: "It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL." All the chatter has folks wanting to know more about the Congresswoman's net worth.

Source: Instagram / @repgoodlander

Here is Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander's net worth.

According to NPR, the Congresswoman's net worth is roughly $30 million. She is married to Jake Sullivan, a lawyer and the 28th United States National Security Advisor under former President Joe Biden. The Democratic Congresswoman has investments and holdings worth $30 million, which include a trust fund with stock holdings reportedly worth between $5 million and $25 million. Maggie also owns stakes in real estate in Bow, Hudson, and Nashua, New Hampshire.

Margaret Vivian Goodlander U.S. House of Representatives from New Hampshire's 2nd district. Net worth: $30 million Birthdate: Nov. 4, 1986 Birthplace: Nashua, New Hampshire Education: Yale University Spouse: Jake Sullivan

A financial disclosure also revealed that Maggie also owns Florida real estate, including house lots, a golf course, a shopping center, and a spa and fitness center.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025 Source: X/@SenatorSlotkin

The Congresswoman's grandfather is Sam Tamposi, a New Hampshire land developer who began by selling vacuums door to door, He later became a partial owner of the Boston Red Sox. She was elected to Congress in June of 2025 and is a former Naval Reserve Intelligence Officer. Maggie spoke to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Nov. 21 after the president's wayward rant on Truth Social targeting her.