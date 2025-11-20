What Are Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's Politics? Is He MAGA? Fans are asking after the soccer star attended a dinner hosted by President Donald Trump. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 20 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo are wondering what his political views are after he attended a dinner hosted by Donald Trump on Nov. 18, 2025. Trump hosted a dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, and the Portuguese footballer was one of the attendees, per The Associated Press. Folks were shocked to see the footballer being so chummy with Trump. So, what are Cristiano Ronaldo's politics?

What are Cristiano Ronaldo's politics?

According to the BBC, in addition to playing football for the Portugal national football team, he also plays for the first Saudi Pro League for Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr FC. Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Nov. 18, and he hosted a dinner for him as well, which Cristiano attended.

Not much is known about the soccer star's politics, but he has aligned himself with Trump. He also shared a video on X of himself and Trump walking down a hallway in the White House.

All about Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump's meeting.

Cristiano met with Trump at the White House on Nov. 18, and he shared a video of himself with Trump the following day on X. He captioned the post, "Two GOATS. CR7 x 45/47 @Cristiano." along with a fire emoji. According to The Independent, Trump also praised the soccer player and said his son, Barron, was a fan.

"My son is a big fan of Ronaldo," said Trump. "And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you." The footballer previously told journalist Piers Morgan that he'd like to meet the president. "I wish one day to meet him, to sit with him, because he is one of the person that I really like him," he said. "I think it can make things happen and I like people like that.”

Trump was also excited about the meeting and shared an AI video on Truth Social of himself playing soccer with Ronaldo in his gaudy golden Oval Office. The video features Cristiano and Trump playing kick-ups and using their knees to keep the football in the air. At one point, the video shows Trump spinning on his heel and kicking the ball at the camera, which breaks the screen.

It is truly shocking how many MAGA supporters actually thought the video was real after it was shared on X. One user wrote, "Haters will say it’s AI." "Haters are going to say it isn't real," added another. One user replied, "My kids love him. So glad he was at the WH with DJT!"