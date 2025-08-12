Fans Wonder Why International Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Used a Surrogate — Inside His Family Dynamic Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful and decorated soccer stars of all-time. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 12 2025, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Many celebrities openly share their journey to parenthood with their fans, whether it be a traditional or non-traditional one. International soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a decidedly non-traditional route in expanding his family, including the use of a surrogate — but what is the reason why? Let’s dive in.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo use a surrogate?

In June 2017, Cristiano shocked fans with the announcement that he was the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, welcomed via surrogate. The following year, a representative for the international sports star released a statement on the matter. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not share any reason as to why he chose a surrogate mother, he is simply grateful that he now has twins," the statement said, per All Football.

Prior to welcoming his first set of twins, Cristiano became a father for the first time with the birth of his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who was born in June 2010. However, the identity of his son’s mother has never been publicly revealed due to an agreement between the two, and Cristiano also has full custody, per the outlet.

Cristiano expanded his family again after beginning a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

After meeting Georgina in the summer of 2016 while she was working at a Gucci store in Spain, the two began dating, and in November 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana, per ESPN. In 2022, the couple experienced tragedy when Cristiano shared that only one of the twins that he and Georgina were expecting survived, as the baby boy sadly died during childbirth, while his twin sister survived, according to The Guardian.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” a statement from the couple read, per the outlet. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the statement continued. “We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

In August 2025, Cristiano and Georgina announced that they were engaged after 8 years of dating. In a post on Instagram, Georgina shared a photo of the two as she flashed her massive engagement ring. "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives," the caption of the photo read.