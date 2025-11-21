Why Was Jeffrey Epstein Texting Rep. Stacey Plaskett During a 2019 Congressional Hearing? "I believed that Jeffrey Epstein had information, and I was going to get information to get at the truth." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 21 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Sometimes it feels like we're never going to stop learning things about Jeffrey Epstein and his numerous associates. This guy knew everyone and communicated with them using all the media. At some point, we will undoubtedly discover a plethora of X (formerly Twitter) DM's with people of note. To be fair, back in the day, we were all sending messages via a social media app that wasn't broken beyond belief.

With the slow-moving release of the so-called Epstein files comes wild revelations. There are questionable emails about President Donald Trump, but not with him. Several high-profile men sought romantic advice from the convicted sex offender, often begging for his help. In November 2025, it was revealed that Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) exchanged texts with Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Rep. Stacey Plaskett texted with Jeffrey Epstein.

Plaskett and Epstein were texting on Feb. 27, 2019, during a congressional hearing where lawmakers were questioning Trump's former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, per ABC News. "I believed that Jeffrey Epstein had information, and I was going to get information to get at the truth," said Plaskett to CNN on Nov. 19, 2025. As the nonvoting delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Plaskett represented Epstein.

Because of her involvement in Cohen's hearing, Plaskett began receiving texts from friends, foes, and other constituents. "And I got a text from Jeffrey Epstein, who at the time, was my constituent, who — was not public knowledge at that time that he was under federal investigation. And who was sharing information with me," she explained. Transcripts of the text exchanges say otherwise.

Evidently, it was Plaskett who reached out to Epstein first, who by then was already a convicted sex offender. Epstein was reportedly watching the hearing live and began feeding Plaskett questions to ask Cohen. He suggested Plaskett mention "RONA" which was a reference to former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff. A short while later, Plaskett did question Cohen about Graff, which prompted a "Good work," text from Epstein.

Epstein previously donated to Plaskett's campaign.

The White House seized on Plaskett's involvement with Epstein, suggesting in a press release that she "accepted maxed out donations from Epstein for her own campaign." During her bid for the House, Epstein donated anonymously to Plaskett's campaign.

In June 2014, then-First Lady of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Cecile de Jongh, emailed in a request for Plaskett donations to Epstein. In her request, de Jongh said they would "have a friend in Stacey." Per FEC filings, Plaskett received $8,100 from Epstein in the 2016 and 2018 cycles.