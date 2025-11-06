Maggie Murdaugh's Sister Said Alex Murdaugh Never Discussed Finding His Wife's Killer "I think everybody was afraid. And Alex didn’t seem to be afraid." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 6 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Court TV

On June 7, 2021, prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh made a chilling call to 911. Murdaugh told the dispatcher he had just found the lifeless bodies of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son Paul. "I've been gone," he said shakily. "I just came back." Maggie had been shot in the abdomen, leg, and head with a rifle while Paul was shot with a 12-gauge shotgun in the chest, shoulder and finally the head, per NBC News.

Maggie's sister Marian Proctor later testified about the aftermath of the murders. What stood out to Proctor the most was Murdaugh's priorities. She noted that her brother-in-law was more focused on Paul's reputation than on finding the person responsible for their deaths. That set off alarm bells. Where is Proctor now? Here's what we know.

Where is Marian Proctor now? Maggie Murdaugh's sister has kept to herself.

Since testifying, Proctor has remained out of the public eye. Two days after Murdaugh was handed two life sentences, Proctor was spotted by Fox News outside of her home in Sullivan Island, S.C. She did not speak to anyone, but appeared more centered than she did during the trial.

Proctor revealed that on the day her sister and nephew were killed, she encouraged Maggie to drive from the family’s beach house to their hunting estate. Maggie had told Proctor that Murdaugh's father was sick and was close to dying. Proctor thought it would be a good idea to visit with the elder Murdaugh, but later regretted telling Maggie to go.

When Proctor's husband answered the phone later that night, he was the one who told his wife that Maggie and Paul had been killed. "I didn’t think it was true," she recalled. "I said, 'There has to be a mistake.' I said, 'There’s got to be some explanation. It just can’t be them.'" In the days following, the family stayed close to each other, but Proctor noticed something off about Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was not interested in finding the killer.

Proctor believed someone was targeting the Murdaughs. She was worried about her other nephew, Buster Murdaugh, as well as his father. "I felt like they needed protection," Proctor testified. "I think everybody was afraid. And Alex didn’t seem to be afraid."

When Proctor asked Murdaugh if he knew anyone who would want to do this, he had a strange answer. "He said that he did not know who it was, but he felt like whoever did it had thought about it for a long time," said Proctor. "I just didn’t know what that meant." Proctor also said she and Murdaugh never discussed finding the person who killed Maggie and Paul, which she described as odd.