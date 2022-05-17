Maggie Peterson, the Star of 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Bill Dana Show,' Has Died at 81

Maggie first entered the spotlight in 1963 with an episodic role on The Andy Griffith Show. She starred in The Andy Griffith Show spin-offs like Gomer Pyle: USMC and Mayberry R.F.D. In 1964, Maggie landed Susie the Waitress's role on The Bill Dana Show, a comedy show exploring the life of bellboy and social butterfly José Jiménez.

Maggie's cause of death has yet to be revealed to the public.