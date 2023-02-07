'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Takes the Titular Male Stripper International — Where Was the Third Movie Filmed?

Everyone's favorite theatrical male stripper graces theaters for one final performance in Magic Mike's Last Dance. This upcoming film is the third in the Magic Mike series and follows the titular Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) on his return to the world of striptease after a lengthy hiatus. As he tries to bounce back financially from a sour business deal by taking up bartending gigs in Florida, he encounters Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault), a wealthy socialite who offers him a lucrative job.

As Mike and Maxandra become closer, he begins to discover her true intentions with Mike's performance, Mike is forced to muster everything he has in order to train a line-up of new male dancers to put on the show of a lifetime. The newest installment in the Magic Mike series takes the film franchise to places it's never been to before. But where was the movie actually filmed? Check out the details on the filming locations for Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Here are the details for the filming locations for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'.

"Let's go to London," Maxandra suggests matter-of-factly as she lays in bed with Mike Lane. Sure enough, he ends up in the United Kingdom as Maxandra hires him to perform at a "famous theater" called The Rattigan. As far as we can tell, The Rattigan is a fictional theater created for the film, though the inspiration for its name can potentially be traced to Terence Rattigan, a popular British dramatist, and screenwriter who was active from throughout the late 1930s and well into the 1970s.

But while The Rattigan might be a fabrication, Magic Mike's Last Dance was indeed filmed throughout various locations in London. According to SceenIt, much of the film is shot on location at popular and lavish spots in London. Channing and Salma film a conversation at The Fortnum's Bar & Restaurant at Royal Exchange. There's also a quick establishing shot of the two of them strolling through Piccadilly Circus. London puts its best foot forward as one of the film's selling points, aside from all the dancers.

Of course, director Stephen Soderbergh spares no expense in putting on a real spectacle with Last Dance. Empire previously learned that the film's finale will feature a dance sequence that purportedly lasts half an hour. That's over 30 minutes of folks dancing on stage for everyone to see! The ambitious number was performed and filmed at the Chapman Theatre in London, proving that the film is truly committed to its filming locations.