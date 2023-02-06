Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix 'Your Place or Mine' Filming Locations – Where Does The Netflix Rom-Com Take Place? By Alexandra Dailey Feb. 6 2023, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, a highly anticipated rom-com written and directed by newcomer Aline Brosh McKenna, is set to hit the streaming service this week. With an all-star cast headlined by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the feel-good film is ready to get you in the mood for the holiday of love.

Debbie and Peter are best friends who live across the country from one another. Debbie has the career opportunity of a lifetime, so she and Peter swap houses for one week, with Debbie going to New York and Peter heading out to California. Why swap houses, you ask? Well, Debbie has a teenage son named Jack who needs someone to look after him while his mom is away – enter Peter, the BFF. So while Debbie is working to fulfill a dream, Peter volunteers to be her knight in shining armor.

What are the 'Your Place or Mine' filming locations?

So, regarding the Your Place or Mine filming locations, let’s reference the film’s tagline: Two lives. Two cities. One last chance. It’s pretty clear that the two lives are those of Debbie and Peter, and the two cities in this bi-coastal friendship are New York City and Los Angeles. Now, we won’t give away what that “one last chance” is – could it be Debbie’s last chance at her dream career, or is it someone’s last shot at love? You’ll have to find out once the film starts streaming on February 10.

As mentioned above, the film takes place in New York and California, but the specific Your Place or Mine filming locations include Montague and Everit streets in Brooklyn, N.Y., Openaire restaurant in Los Angeles, and Hotel Per La Los Angeles.

Covering a great distance, the film’s plot and storylines will hop back and forth from the east coast to the west coast throughout but include just a handful of locations, making the characters the main focal points.

