Mallory Swanson Just Welcomed a New Addition to Her Family The soccer star's husband, Dansby, is a professional athlete famous for his baseball accomplishments. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 17 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET

Soccer star Mallory Swanson's accomplishments are nothing short of impressive. Away from the field, the athlete is happy to share important personal developments with the world. It all comes down to Mallory's marriage and the latest member of her family.

How many children does Mallory have? Here's what we know about the family situation for the successful soccer player. Mallory's MLB husband is also happy about the new member of their home.

Source: Mega

How many children does Mallory Swanson have?

According to a report by People, Mallory just welcomed her first child. The baby was born in 2025, as both of her parents continue to mark their legacy across different disciplines. Josie James Swanson is the baby's name. The world is aware of how important this pregnancy was for the expecting parents. Across a series of social media posts, Mallory shared images of how her pregnancy evolved over time.

The post welcoming the baby reads: "Josie James Swanson (...) we love you more than you’ll ever know babygirl." Mallory included a image of the baby's hand held by both of her parents. After months of anticipation, fans finally got their first look at the baby from the famous household. The next steps for Mallory remains a mystery. It's unknown how long it will take for the soccer player to get back on the field, after her recovery and training are complete.

Mallory plays for the Chicago Stars. The 2026 regular season for the National Women's Soccer League is set to begin in March (via NWSL), giving the player a couple of months to move forward with her recovery. Mallory will also get to spend time with her child and husband in the meantime.

Who is Mallory Swanson's husband?

Josie's father is also involved in the world of professional sports. Dansby Swanson is an MLB star who plays for the Chicago Cubs, immediately turning him and Mallory into a Chicago power couple due to their positions in the industry. Dansby's professional journey didn't start in Chicago. The athlete played for the Atlanta Braves during most of his professional career, with his work with the Cubs beginning in 2023.

MLB players can find a new home when their working relationship with any given team doesn't work anymore. In the case of Dansby, it was all about the money. Dansby is currently working through a 7-year deal worth $177 million (via MLB). Anything can happen in professional baseball. It is too early to discuss where Dansby could be going once the contract expires. The rest of the agreement with the Cubs provides the athlete with work during the first year of his daughter's life.