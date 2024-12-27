Justin Baldoni’s ‘Man Enough’ Podcast May Be Officially Canceled – Here’s Why! Justin Baldoni's 'Man Enough' podcast may be canceled for good. By D.M. Published Dec. 27 2024, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/We Are Man Enough

The popular podcast Man Enough, co-hosted by actor Justin Baldoni, journalist Liz Plank, and Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath, is facing an uncertain future following Liz’s departure. Her exit comes in the wake of serious allegations against Justin by actress Blake Lively, who has accused him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign during the production of their film It Ends With Us, according to The New York Times.

Article continues below advertisement

The legal complaint, submitted on Dec. 20, 2024, details instances of alleged misconduct during the film's production, including unwanted physical advances and inappropriate behavior. The controversy has led to significant professional repercussions for Baldoni. His talent agency, WME, dropped him as a client on Dec. 21, 2024. Additionally, Liz announced her departure from Justin’s Man Enough podcast. Now, fans are wondering if the podcast is canceled for good.

Source: YouTube/We Are Man Enough

Article continues below advertisement

Is Justin Baldoni’s ‘Man Enough’ podcast canceled?

Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni includes a number of scathing allegations. The complaint alleges that after Blake raised concerns about Justin’s behavior, the Jane the Virgin star along with his production company and PR experts, orchestrated a retaliatory smear campaign to damage her reputation. Blake’s lawsuit has garnered support from several Hollywood figures. Actress Kaitlin Olson publicly expressed her backing, emphasizing Blake's integrity and kindness, per PEOPLE.

Source: YouTube/We Are Man Enough

Article continues below advertisement

Liz, Justin’s podcast co-host, has also distanced herself from the actor. “I’m writing to you today to let you know that I have had my representatives inform Wayfarer that I will no longer be co-hosting the Man Enough podcast,” Liz wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for trusting me with your hearts and stories, for holding space for mine, and for making this show what it was. I will miss you, the listeners, so much."

Fans of the podcast have now been left in limbo. If it does continue, Liz will not be involved. As the drama between Justin and Blake develops, the Man Enough podcast's audience will have to wait for further announcements regarding the show's direction.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni had an advocacy award revoked.

Justin Baldoni is facing mounting backlash and losing accolades amid Blake Lively’s lawsuit. The actor has had his Voices of Solidarity Award rescinded by the global women's rights organization Vital Voices, TMZ reports. Vital Voices honored Baldoni on Dec. 9, 2024, recognizing him as a "remarkable man who has shown courage and compassion in advocating on behalf of women and girls."

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni and wife Emily Baldoni pose together at the 2024 'It Ends With Us' premiere event