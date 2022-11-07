'Buying Beverly Hills' Client Mandana Bolourchi Has an Athlete Boyfriend, Obviously

The fun thing about Buying Beverly Hills is that the clientele are just as interesting as the main real estate agent cast members. Case in point — Melissa Platt's 28 year old client Mandana Bolourchi. Mandana certainly lives quite the glamorous lifestyle, but life hasn't always been diamonds and champagne for the interior designer.

We wanted to learn more about Mandana's life outside of her time on Buying Beverly Hills. Is she dating anyone? What other jobs does she have? Details below!