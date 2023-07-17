Home > Viral News > Trending This Dad's Hilarious Faces Prove Why Some Men Shouldn't Be Allowed in the Delivery Room A man went viral after the hilarious faces he made in the delivery room surfaced online — and every father can relate! Read for more! By Pretty Honore Jul. 17 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@amanda.renee.1690

A child’s birth is a moment that a parent will never forget, and this is especially true for an Arkansas-based couple who went viral in July 2023. Photos show Brett and Amanda in the delivery room preparing to welcome their third child together.

When it was time to push, hilarity ensued. As any supportive partner would, Brett held Amanda’s hand in the delivery room. However, the look on his face was that of regret.

Later, upon reviewing the photos of baby Brynlee’s birth, Amanda stumbled upon the pictures that perfectly depicted every father’s face in the delivery room and clicked share on social media. Little did she know, the photos would be shared over and over again. Keep reading for the best laugh you’ll have all day …

Pictures of a man’s face in the delivery room went viral and every dad could relate.

Childbirth is cool and everything, but have you ever actually taken a deep dive under the hood to find out what’s going down there? Brett did, and from the look on his face in these photos, it was way more than what he bargained for.

In a series of seven pictures shared on Amanda’s Facebook, Brett looks like he’s seen a ghost — or maybe just a placenta. “‘You didn’t see everything I seen,’” Amanda captioned the photos alongside a bunch of laughing faces.

Since Amanda and Brett’s delivery room fiasco surfaced on social media, thousands of viewers have gotten a kick out of the post, which has more than 6 million shares on Facebook as of this writing.

Needless to say, every dad on the internet could relate. In fact, even the moms of Facebook could empathize with Brett’s pain. “OMG! Sir, I know the feeling. I watched my daughter have her baby … didn't think I could do it, but it was definitely an interesting experience!” Facebook user Tenisha ForeverMz Carter wrote. “By the way, congratulations!”

“Thank you so much for sharing these photos publicly,” another commenter, Shelly Warnick, said. “His expressions are priceless.” When the couple got home from the hospital, Amanda and Brett gave KAIT an update on their newborn baby girl and how it felt to be back at home.

“Being in the hospital any amount of time feels like forever,” she said. “When they told us we could go we were so excited.” Additionally, the man of the hour opened up about the viral moment. According to Brett, he “was just shocked” to see “a baby being born” firsthand.

“We didn’t even look at them until I got back into the room, and I was like ‘I have to post these,’” the mom of three told the news station. It’s unclear who was holding the camera at the time the pictures were taken, but they certainly deserve their flowers for capturing those gems.