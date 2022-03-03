The Truth About What Really Happened to Maribel Ramos Is Revealed

To narrow him down as the culprit, police tapped the computer at the local library (with a search warrant) and watched him search in real time. They found him searching the satellite to an area that led them directly to Ramos’s body. Police also saw him search around how long it takes for a human body to decay. When police found Ramos’s body, it was too far decomposed to do an autopsy and confirm a definitive cause of death. But officers were able to use dental records to identify her body.