Marie Alvarado-Gil's Husband Once Penned an Open Letter to Her Competitor Cesar Alvarado called out Tim Robinson for publishing the details of a home the couple owned outside the district. By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 11 2024, 6:30 p.m. ET

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

California State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil faces charges of sexual harassment after her former chief of staff alleges she created a hostile work environment, pressuring him to perform sexual acts to "prove [his] loyalty." According to USA Today, she's facing a variety of charges from the lawsuit filed by the former staff member, who claims to have suffered severe physical injury from these interactions and was ultimately fired following his refusal.

Since taking the state senator seat, she's switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. Though her family don't make frequent appearances in her various public appearances, her husband is incredibly supportive online. Who is the state senator married to?

Who is Marie Alvarado-Gil married to?

The state senator is currently married to Cesar Alvarado, who currently works as the chief campus counsel for the University of California, Merced, per his LinkedIn. Before holding this current position, Cesar previously worked as the general counsel for the Mount Diablo Unified School District, holding his position as a litigation attorney for schools.

Cesar has a background in law, receiving his certifications and education in California. He studied international relations at UC Berkely before receiving his JD in law at the UCLA School of Law in the late 90s. He's also served as a lecturer for his alma mater, working in Berkley Law's Master of Law program.

Cesar also came to the U.S. as a refugee from El Salvador, according to an open letter he wrote to Tim Robertson during his campaign for the state senator position his wife now holds. He defended his wife and his family after Tim published a "hit piece" targeting the family which shared details about a condo owned by the family outside of District 4. Cesar says two of his daughters live there, and his piece put them in danger.

Marie Alvarado-Gil's kids are all grown.

Currently, State Sen. Alvarado-Gil lives with her husband and their three dogs, as all of her children are grown. Before entering politics, she was a single mother, raising three children on her own, per The Modesto Bee. At this time, she moved around, trying different cities in California to get the right education for her children, two of whom had special needs.

As some of these schools had specific residency requirements, her research for specific special-ed programs led her and her family to move around a lot, and eventually encouraged her to open three charter schools. The state senator also has three step-children, whom she welcomed to the family after her marriage to Cesar. At this time, their exact ages are not clear.