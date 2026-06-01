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Influencer and Model Marissa De'Nae Has Revealed That She's Expecting Baby No. 2

Fans are excited to see the model's family grow.

Distractify Staff - Author
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Published June 1 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET

How Many Kids Does Marissa De'Nae Have? Details Inside
Source: Instagram/@mxrvssa

Being known as the baby mama of a rapper comes with its share of challenges. Between accusations of using their children for clout and joining problematic reality TV shows, it’s common for the women linked to rappers to suffer from public ridicule. That said, many have utilized their fame to build a lane of their own, like Marissa De’Nae, who has crafted her own lane as a businesswoman.

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From Lavish Hair and the Brazy but Lavish Boutique, Marissa is quietly building her own empire. And while she is enjoying the best role she’s stepped into, motherhood, the entrepreneur has recently shared that she’s expecting yet again.

And now, fans are wondering how many kids she has welcomed into her family. Keep reading for the full scoop.

Marissa De'Nae
Source: Instagram/@mxrvssa
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How many kids does Marissa De’Nae have?

Most fans know that Marissa has one child with rapper NLE Choppa. The former couple shares 2-year-old ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts. The pair welcomed the little one in August 2023. ChoZen is Marissa’s first child and the rapper’s second.

Aside from Baby ChoZen, Marissa just revealed that she’s expecting yet again. On May 31, 2026, Marissa took to her Instagram to share the amazing news in a carousel post.

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In the first photo, Marissa shared a flick of her ripping the runway during Miami Swim Week. In the pic, she’s wearing a halter-top swimsuit and cradling her small baby bump. “Life Lately,” she captioned the post.

In the other pictures, Marissa shared multiple photos and videos of her sonogram. Then, she included some snapshots of her and ChoZen spending time together.

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As expected, many fans and fellow influencers alike quickly shared their congratulations.

“Congratulations, OMG,” model Lira Galore commented.

“Aww, congrats love,” influencer Tanisha Thomas also shared.

“I knew I saw a belly when you walked in the S.I. Swimsuit show. I looked at the comment section no one was saying anything about it. Congratulations love,” a fan commented.

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Marissa De’Nae has not revealed the father of her unborn child.

As fans and supporters rejoice in the news of Marissa’s pregnancy, many people noticed that Marissa did not share any information about the father of her child. Not to mention, she did not share the sex of the baby. And while most women in the limelight reveal who they’re having a child with, there’s been a trend of withholding that information until they’re ready.

Marissa DaNae and NLE Choppa
Source: Instagram/@mxrvssa

Marissa DaNae and NLE Choppa

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Some fans believe that, given her tumultuous relationship with NLE Choppa, Marissa is being more partial to privacy these days. And since social media can have its time of being negative, she may be keeping the identity of her baby father a secret to prevent folks from being in her business.

That said, it’s a beautiful thing to see a woman glowing as they step into motherhood. And while Marissa appears to be in the era of being more intentional, fans are waiting with bated breath to see who the lucky guy is.

We’d like to congratulate Marissa on her pregnancy and wish her a safe and healthy delivery.

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