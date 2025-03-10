Mark Carney and His Wife Have Been Together for More Than 30 Years Mark Carney has four daughters and has been married for decades. By Joseph Allen Published March 10 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Justin Trudeau's resignation as Canada's prime minister has led the Liberal Party to name Mark Carney as the country's new leader. Because Trudeau has been running the country for a decade, there are plenty of people who aren't super familiar with other politicians from the country, and Carney is obscure even by those standards.

Although Carney has worked in major financial positions for much of his career, he has never held elected office, and will now run Canada at a time of major turmoil. Following the news that the Liberal party had named him as their new leader, many wanted to know more about him, including whether he was married. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Who is Mark Carney's wife?

Mark has been married to his wife, Diana Fox Carney, since 1994. Diana is a British economist with a focus on developing countries, and the two of them have lived in the U.K. at various points in their lives. The couple now obviously reside in Canada. He is also a British and Irish citizen, at least for now. Diana and Mark first met when they were both attending Oxford, and they have lived in Toronto, London, and the Rockliffe Park neighborhood of Ottawa.

Does Mark Carney have kids?

Mark Carney has four daughters, Cleo, Tess, Amelia, and Sasha, and they have tended to stay out of the public eye. Mark did pay tribute to them during his speech accepting his new leadership role, though. "Without your support, I wouldn't be standing here," he said. "Without your examples, I wouldn't have a purpose. Without your love, I wouldn't have the strength that I need for what lies ahead."

Cleo is currently a first-year student at Harvard, and introduced her father prior to his speech. "I want Canadians to understand what kind of a man he is," Cleo Carney said, according to the Harvard Crimson. "He is unwaveringly supportive of the things he cares about. My dad invests in what matters. He expects nothing to come without hard work, and he is always ready to work hard."

Source: YouTube

Mark Carney has been critical of Trump.

Carney won the Liberal Party vote to become the next prime minister overwhelmingly, and he's facing an economic crisis now that he has stepped into office. That crisis was set off in large part by Donald Trump's economic policies, which include tariffs on many imports coming in from Canada. In response, Canada has set up tariffs of its own against the United States.

Carney promised that those tariffs would stay in place "until the Americans show us respect … and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade."