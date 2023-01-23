Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images 'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Is Under Fire for His Twitter — Inside the Controversy By Anna Garrison Jan. 23 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Since the dawn of the internet, celebrities have been posting everything from their personal photos to their worst opinions. Some of these viral celebrity moments have resulted in laughter (who can forget Carrie Fisher's viral nod to Princess Leia's Star Wars plea?), while others have resulted in call-outs for bigoted behavior.

The latest celebrity to come under fire is Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who is relatively active on the social media platform Twitter. Previously, Mark was called out for liking tweets by author J.K. Rowling, who has become notorious for her anti-trans remarks. What is the latest controversy from Mark Hamill on Twitter? Here's what we know.

What is Mark Hamill's latest Twitter controversy?

Previously, Mark Hamill was called out on Twitter in 2019 for liking anti-trans tweets from author J.K. Rowling. In response, Mark apologized for his actions, writing, "Ignorance is no excuse, but I liked the tweet without understanding what the last line or hashtags meant. It was the first four lines I liked and I didn't realize it had any transphobic connotation."

Now, it seems, he's back to liking J.K. Rowling's tweets, which has sparked outrage and confusion from many of his fans. In a screenshot from Jan. 23, 2023, user @ErinInTheMorn pointed out Mark had liked a tweet of J.K. Rowling's pushing back at transgender television personality India Willoughby. In response, Erin wrote, "Not Mark Hamill liking transphobia. At least we have Patrick Stewart."

Not Mark Hamill liking transphobia.



At least we have Patrick Stewart. pic.twitter.com/JfohMTHNhK — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) January 23, 2023

However, some fans were quick to point out it wouldn't be the first (or even the second) time Mark has accidentally liked tweets promoting anti-trans sentiment without understanding the full context. In addition to his 2019 mistake, Mark has also liked a tweet from Bette Midler in July 2022, who came under fire for remarks that many criticized as anti-trans. Mark later reportedly un-liked the tweet after users spoke out about why Bette's tweet was harmful.