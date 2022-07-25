Tennessee Broadcaster Mark Howard Died at 65, but What Was His Cause of Death?
Viewers in Nashville, Tenn., were recently surprised by the news that Mark Howard, a long-time TV and radio broadcaster in the area, had died. Mark was found unresponsive in his home on Sunday. Following the news of his death, many wanted to know what Mark's cause of death was, and why his death seemed to happen so suddenly.
What was Mark Howard's cause of death?
While the news of Mark's death seemed to come out of nowhere, few details are currently available that explain how Mark died. News Channel 5, his long-time employer, reported on the news of his death, but they didn't include any details about how he had died or whether he had been suffering from a health problem. Instead, they focused on his long career with the network, and in the world of Nashville broadcasting more generally.
Mark worked in radio and TV for Nashville for decades.
Mark first joined News Channel 5 in 1986 and spent the next 20 years working as the station's weekend sports anchor. During his time in that role, he covered a World Series, a Super Bowl, and some major NASCAR victories. After leaving NewsChannel 5, Mark worked as a broadcaster for a local radio station, where he spent 16 years hosting The Wake Up Zone. Plenty of people still listen to Mark every day, and were devastated by the news of his passing.
Fans mourn Mark's passing.
Although we may not know precisely how Mark died, it's clear that his fans will miss him a great deal, and many offered their condolences to his family as they deal with this loss.
"I want to express my sincere condolences to the Mark Howard family I was a fan of Mark Howard, he loved his son Jack and always talked about him . Mark, Micky, and Frank Wychek were the best 104.5 The Zone team and I will personally miss him. Rest In Peace my friend," one posted on Twitter.
"Twenty years ago, I was fresh out of college and doing sports in low market TV. The ND said, 'Go cover the Titans.' My first home game, Mark Howard was in the press box/locker room. I watched him. I watched him a lot that season. I learned so much just by watching," another person posted following the news.
"I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mark Howard. I worked with Mark when I first got to the Predators and he was always so nice and helpful. … My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," another added.
It's clear that Mark made an impact both on the fans who tuned in to him regularly and on other broadcasters who learned from him or admired him for his skill and kindness.
While some fans may still have open questions about Mark's death, it's clear that his impact was deeply felt. He will be missed by his audience, his peers, and most importantly, those who knew and loved him personally.