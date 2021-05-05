What Did Ervin, the "Runaway Groom" Get up to After Leaving 'MAFS: Unmatchables'?

Previously described as a "serial ghoster" and a "runaway groom," Ervin broke off four engagements before turning 40. How did Ervin's habits change after leaving Married at First Sight: Unmatchables? Where is he now?

Season 1 of Married at First Sight: Unmatchables tells the story of 16 singletons, all of whom have faced romantic challenges. Take 37-year-old Ervin Coty , a cycling instructor and proud vegan with a history of walking out on women at any given moment.

"We had a serial ghoster. And he actually has ghosted 30 to 40 women, leaving them at the table," Pastor Roberson said. "We had to pull the big guns on him."

Pastor Calvin Roberson, one of the experts on Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, talked about the dilemma Ervin posed in an interview with the New York Post .

Ervin has struggled to approach dating with the same sense of dedication he has for workout sessions. During the shooting of Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, Ervin received extensive training sessions geared toward improving his attitude. It's uncertain if these yielded lasting change. His relationship status is unknown.

Season 1 of 'Married at First Sight: Unmatchables' features 16 contestants.

Unlike Married at First Sight, the latest spinoff offers a rare glimpse into the changes 16 singles make. The endgame here isn't to get contestants married but to help them navigate the complicated world of romantic relationships with slightly more ease.

Each contestant attends a week-long training session with the experts of the show, Pastor Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles, before putting their new skills to a test on a blind date. "We wanted this experience to be like a splash of cold water," Dr. Coles told the New York Post. "This isn't like counseling. This is: Let's get in there, let's have some very radical intervention and see what sticks by the end of the week."

As for the 16 participants? The group includes Xavius, who tends to make rash decisions based on someone's scent and looks alone. Caleb is slightly too hooked up on his appearance, while Evan-Nicole tends to subject prospective partners to a brief but not-so-informal quiz to decide if there's a potential match.

How did Pastor Roberson and Dr. Coles fare? The experts said the real challenge was in helping the participants realize what's bad about their habits. Their efforts led to a few lightbulb moments, but, as they told the outlet, it was a "mixed bag." "It could take a little bit more time, and maybe more therapy, to actually get to where they need to be," Pastor Roberson said. "For some, the light did come on."

"There are certain things that they're learning in the moment. And things are clicking in the moment. And that's what's so exciting," Dr. Coles added.