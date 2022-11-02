Mitch Backpedals on Comments to Krysten in the 'MAFS' Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 15 of Married at First Sight.

When Mitch and Krysten first meet at the altar early on in Season 15 of Married at First Sight, Mitch isn't attracted to his new bride right away. And for some reason we still don't understand, he tells her that during their honeymoon. Now, in an exclusive clip ahead of the Nov. 2 reunion episode, Mitch opens up about it.