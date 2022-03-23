Why Does Master Chief Take Off His Helmet in the 'Halo' TV Series?

Paramount Plus' highly anticipated Halo TV series premieres on March 24, and it's already the subject of controversy because, for the first time ever, Halo's protagonist, Master Chief, will be seen without his helmet.

The Halo video games have been around for almost 20 years, but one key point of the franchise is that Master Chief's face is never seen. The character's appearance has always been kept fairly vague, so that anyone who plays the games can identify with the hero while he fights to save the human race from the alien Covenant.