Matt Bomer Has Been Pretty Open About His Personal Life and Fans Want to Know Everything

Whether you know Matt Bomer from American Horror Story, Magic Mike, or White Collar, or you often mistake him for Henry Cavill, chances are, you know him from something. He has been a mainstay on television and film for literal decades, and it’s hard not to wonder if Matt Bomer is married and what his personal life is like outside of his career.

Thanks to multiple television and film roles, and even some behind-the-scenes as a director and producer, Matt is recognizable to many either by face or by name. And, if he’s lucky, by both. But no, he has never played Superman, and he is not Henry Cavill’s long lost brother. Still, there is plenty to know about who he is, whether or not he’s married and what his private life is like.



Is Matt Bomer married?

In 2012, during his acceptance speech for his Steve Chase Humanitarian Award, he thanked his husband and, by extension, he came out as gay for the first time. The prior year, he married his husband, Simon Halls. While Simon isn't an actor himself, he is a well-known publicist, so he had also been in the entertainment business for years before he and Matt got married.

In June 2024, Simon shared with The Hollywood Reporter that when Matt came out, it impacted him in a big way. Prior to that, Simon had been known for helping other actors gently come out and for guiding them. He explained to the outlet that when Matt unexpectedly named him in his acceptance speech, it was a "lovely gesture."

Simon Halls and Matt Bomer once worked together.

According to People, Matt and Simon met early on in Matt’s career when Matt hired Simon as his publicist. Matt later found a new publicist so that he and Simon could continue their relationship. Although Matt didn't publicly share the nature of his relationship or even marriage until years after they were married, he eventually came out and shared that he had married Simon.

Does Matt Bomer have any children?

Although Matt once said that he was passed over to play Superman in a film because of his sexuality, he is still very much a super dad. He and Simon have three sons together — Kit, Henry, and Walker Halls. His eldest son, Kit, has been featured on Matt’s Instagram from time to time. But it seems he and Simon may prefer to keep their younger sons off social media. As it stands, Simon isn’t big on social media and he isn't often in any of Matt’s posts.