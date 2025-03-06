Maureen McCormick Advocates for Her Brother and Others With Intellectual Disabilities On Wednesday, March 5, Maureen took to Instagram to share the importance of utilizing kindness when encountering those with intellectual disabilities. By Danielle Jennings Published March 6 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Maureen McCormick has been a beloved Hollywood figure for over 50 years, courtesy of her role on the classic television show The Brady Bunch, but now she’s using her voice for a worthy cause.

Maureen showed her support for her brother, Denny McCormick, and others with intellectual disabilities with an impassioned post on social media. She has been a long-time advocate of the cause and works to destigmatize those with differences.

Maureen McCormick supports brother and others with disabilities.

On Wednesday, March 5, Maureen took to Instagram to share the importance of utilizing kindness when encountering those with intellectual disabilities and refraining from using any derogatory language to describe them.

”Words — they can lift up or tear down. I do not understand how anyone can use the R-word as a joke, for a laugh, or to bully or hurt someone. Please join me on Spread the Word Day and every day in helping to end the R-word. Let’s stand up against derogatory language, bullying, and exclusion,” she wrote.

Maureen previously called out Elon Musk for his use of the R-word.

On February 25, Maureen supported Chairman of the Special Olympics, Tim Shriver, after he publicly called out Elon for his continued use of the R-word on social media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Maureen wrote, “Mr. @elonmusk, I would like to add my voice to the voice of @TimShriver in inviting you to meet with @SpecialOlympics athletes. My brother and millions of others have been bullied and humiliated all their lives simply because of an intellectual disability.”

Tim thanked Maureen for her support to bring awareness to the cause. “I’m grateful that @mommccormick7 helped amplify this conversation, bringing more awareness to why words matter,” he wrote.

Maureen has a long history with the Special Olympics.

In addition to being a lifelong advocate for those with disabilities, in 2020, Maureen was named a Special Olympics Global Ambassador. “Maureen’s recognition transcends generations, which will help Special Olympics link our legacy of sports to inclusive health and the significant role of siblings as catalysts for our movement,” the organization wrote at the time via press release.

“I have been dedicated to fighting for the rights of people with intellectual disabilities since I was a teenager. It is an honor to join Special Olympics to ensure people like my brother Denny are included and valued in our schools, health care system, and communities,” Maureen said of being appointed to the role.