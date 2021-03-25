Maxwell Simkins in 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Is Already a Double Threat

Prior to landing his role on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Maxwell had already been in a plethora of movies and TV shows. You might recognize him from the Netflix movie The Sleepover, or the 2015 Steve Martin movie The Coopers. Outside of acting, though, Maxwell seems to be close to his family, which includes a younger brother. At 14 years old, he also appears to run his own Instagram account.

But, surprisingly, Maxwell didn't have any hockey experience before he was cast on the series. In an interview with the That Hashtag Show, Maxwell revealed that his character isn't supposed to be the best on the ice anyway, and he was lucky not to be under as much pressure as some of his co-stars in that regard.

On Instagram, Maxwell shares photos on the various sets where he has worked in the past several years, and it seems like his career in acting began when he was fairly young, thanks to his parents' encouragement.

Being on a Disney+ show is sure to only skyrocket Maxwell's fame and career in the entertainment business.