Maxwell Simkins in 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Is Already a Double Threat
Mar. 25 2021, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
There are a few ingredients you need to make a reboot or a spinoff of a movie successful. When it comes to The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+, you'll need a stellar cast and at least one original character back in action. Luckily, we'll get Emilio Estevez as the Ducks' coach once again — plus, one of the lead hockey players, Maxwell Simkins, is a standout in the overall cast.
People are already wondering who Maxwell is, who his parents are, and if he played any serious hockey prior to landing the role of a less-than-stellar hockey player in The Mighty Ducks TV show. It doesn't look like he had any major experience on skates, but that didn't stop him from fully embracing the role and turning heads in the process.
Who is Maxwell Simkins on 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'?
Prior to landing his role on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Maxwell had already been in a plethora of movies and TV shows. You might recognize him from the Netflix movie The Sleepover, or the 2015 Steve Martin movie The Coopers. Outside of acting, though, Maxwell seems to be close to his family, which includes a younger brother. At 14 years old, he also appears to run his own Instagram account.
But, surprisingly, Maxwell didn't have any hockey experience before he was cast on the series. In an interview with the That Hashtag Show, Maxwell revealed that his character isn't supposed to be the best on the ice anyway, and he was lucky not to be under as much pressure as some of his co-stars in that regard.
On Instagram, Maxwell shares photos on the various sets where he has worked in the past several years, and it seems like his career in acting began when he was fairly young, thanks to his parents' encouragement.
Being on a Disney+ show is sure to only skyrocket Maxwell's fame and career in the entertainment business.
Who are Maxwell Simkins' parents?
Unlike Maxwell, his parents, John and Hilary Simkins, aren't actors. But that doesn't mean they don't fully support their son's thriving career. In fact, it was actually them who got Maxwell into acting, as they searched for an outlet for their son's creativity.
Acting has clearly paid off immensely and, although Maxwell doesn't share many photos of his parents on social media, he has made shout-outs to them on Instagram, and they all seem pretty close.
Maxwell Simkins is also a rapper.
Yes, that's right, the 14-year-old actor who looks like the sweetest kid on the playground is also a rapper in his spare time. In fact, he told That Hashtag Show that, if he were to make a podcast about anything, it would be about rapping, rather than playing hockey or even acting. He raps under the name MaxABillion and even shared his first official single, "They Will Know My Name," on YouTube. It's also available on Google Play and iTunes.
He worked with some big names even before 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.'
Maxwell might be under the care of actors like Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, but he has been part of star-studded casts before. The bigger names he has worked with, some of whom he has posted on his Instagram page, include Joe Manganiello, Elle Fanning, Ed Helms, and John Goodman.
Maxwell is unlikely to get starstruck while on the set of The Mighty Ducks TV show and honestly, the show will probably help him land even more roles as he gets older. Whether he decides to stick with acting or branch into rapping full-time remains to be seen.
