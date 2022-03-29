Beloved 'Pen15' Co-Creator and Star Maya Erskine Has Been Cast in the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series

Along with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney Plus will soon release Star Wars live-action series Andor, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic, as reported by Variety. The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are the streamer's current Star Wars live-action series.

Maya Erskine will star in Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside lead actor Ewan McGregor (Moulin Rouge), Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), and Benny Safdie (Good Time), among others.