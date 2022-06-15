Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' Went Out With a Bang — When Can We Expect Season 5 to Premiere?
Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Mayans M.C.
The Season 4 finale of Mayans M.C. captures Coco's (Richard Cabral) funeral. Isaac (JR Bourne), his older brother, Les Packer (Robert Patrick), and Tig (Kim Coates) make their unexpected return. But not everyone enjoys prolonged screen time. Jay-Jay (Greg Serano) and Manny (Manny Montana) meet their tragic fates. So, what will happen in Season 5 of Mayans M.C.? Has FX greenlighted Season 5 yet?
Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' concluded on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Will there be a Season 5?
Created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter, Mayans M.C. has achieved a cultic status among Sons of Anarchy fans and far beyond. As a spin-off, the cast of Mayans M.C. brings together old favorites and new faces. Nothing exemplifies this better than the Season 4 finale, which revives old Sons of Anarchy characters like Tig (Kim Coates) and Les Packer (Robert Patrick). Will they stick around for Season 5? Has FX released any updates concerning the future of the show?
FX has managed to keep Mayans M.C. fans on tenterhooks more than the average episode by not providing updates on the future of the show. The network is yet to greenlight Season 5 of Mayans M.C. TV Series Finale describes Mayans M.C. as one of the most popular scripted show on the network — which should serve as a ray of hope for fans eagerly awaiting further announcements.
Will Season 5 of 'Mayans M.C.' explore Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes's speedy unraveling?
EZ appears to have made up his mind and switched to Satan in Season 4 of Mayans M.C., after killing his love interest, Gaby (Sulem Calderon). EZ's brother, Angel, (Clayton Cardenas), was the one to grapple with the atrocity, while EZ discovered that cold-blooded murder doesn't weigh that much on his conscience. As Elgin James, the co-creator of Mayans M.C. told Deadline, EZ was predestined to undergo unfortunate life experiences — and his reactions have started to change in Season 4.
"While creating these characters, Kurt [Sutter] and I talked about how EZ had this path out, and was going to go to Stanford, but that was never going to happen," Elgin said. "The universe was going to spit him out back where he belongs — that was always going to be his fate. For three seasons he wasn’t sure if he was in or out, but now he’s all in. He’s making the wrong decisions, but he’s handling it in the same way he did with his dog when he was little, where he did what no one else could."
At this stage, it's uncertain what might happen to EZ in Season 5 of Mayans M.C.
For what it's worth, actor JD Pardo would likely return for (an at this stage hypothetical) Season 5, alongside Clayton Cardenas, who plays Angel. Other actors who are rumored to resume their roles include JR Bourne, who plays Isaac, Robert Patrick, who portrays Les Packer, and Danny Pino, who stars as Miguel Galindo.