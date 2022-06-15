Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' Went Out With a Bang — When Can We Expect Season 5 to Premiere?

At this stage, it's uncertain what might happen to EZ in Season 5 of Mayans M.C.

For what it's worth, actor JD Pardo would likely return for (an at this stage hypothetical) Season 5, alongside Clayton Cardenas, who plays Angel. Other actors who are rumored to resume their roles include JR Bourne, who plays Isaac, Robert Patrick, who portrays Les Packer, and Danny Pino, who stars as Miguel Galindo.