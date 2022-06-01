EZ Ruthlessly Murders [SPOILER] in Season 4, Episode 8 of 'Mayans M.C.'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 8 of Mayans M.C.
Season 4 of Mayans M.C. captures Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes' (JD Pardo) transformation into a certified killing machine. In Season 4, Episode 7, the protagonist ruthlessly kills Gaby (Sulem Calderon). The horrific act only marks the beginning of a new turn in EZ's storyline. In Season 4, Episode 8, EZ and the Mayans orchestrate a bloody crackdown on the Sons of Anarchy. Who did EZ murder this time around?
Season 4, Episode 8 opens with a violent face-off — as part of which EZ finishes off yet another person.
As Season 4, Episode 8 of Mayans M.C. shows, EZ is now on a full-blown mission to increase his personal body count. EZ brutally kills Canche (Jimmy Gonzales), the president of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, Yuma charter. In essence, EZ once again proves that he needs barely any rhyme or reason to whip out his trusty gun.
The attack marks a major shift for the Santo Padre charter and the Yuma charter alike. Immediately after the unconscionable act, EZ proceeds to conduct some shop talk with Manny (Manny Montana), a member of the Yuma Mayans. He offers his condolences before encouraging him to launch a leadership bid to become the new leader of the Yuma Mayans. Manny doesn't seem to buy into EZ's lies but he doesn't subject him to thorough enough questioning either.
In an earlier scene in the same episode, EZ pays an impromptu visit to his father, a retiring butcher named Felipe (Edward James Olmos), to share the latest revelation he had about himself. As he explains, he discovered that he is actually pure evil — and cold-blooded murder might just be where it's at for him. After EZ leaves, Felipe breaks down crying.
"My heart breaks for Felipe. He really tried to save EZ and Gabby. Great scene," tweeted @AliciaS06427100.
Also in Season 4, Episode 8, EZ and his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), have a heart-to-heart before the attack at the Sons of Anarchy clubhouse — as part of which Angel tells EZ that Gaby's murder has had an emotional effect on him. EZ doesn't seem to follow the same school of thought, seemingly basing his newfound self-image on the idea that he killed someone close to him.
"[It's] probably the end of the EZ that we've come to know for the last three seasons," Elgin James says.
Mayans M.C. showrunner Elgin James shared a few details about the brand new direction EZ's storyline is taking in an interview with Comic Book Resources. Elgin made a very tongue-in-cheek parallel between EZ's trials and tribulations and the temptation of Christ.
"Huckleberry Finn is in some ways, about Jesus's 40 days in the desert, and that's really EZ's journey this season. It's his 40 days in the desert, and he makes all the wrong choices. He makes the opposite choices that Jesus did," Elgin said. "That's why we started the relationship with he and Gaby having not consummated. They've barely even held hands yet. And when Jesus was starving in the desert, and he's given relief, or he's offered relief in bread and water, he says, 'No.' He refuses."
He continues, "EZ very much accepted that by a campfire in Season 4, Episode 6, and it went on and on, even getting on the knees to surrender and have all these kingdoms. And he does it, but he does it too late, saying, "I'll go with you. I'll go with you." And you know [it's] probably the end of the EZ that we've come to know for the last three seasons for a while."
New episodes of Mayans M.C. air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.