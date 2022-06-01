EZ Ruthlessly Murders [SPOILER] in Season 4, Episode 8 of 'Mayans M.C.'

In an earlier scene in the same episode, EZ pays an impromptu visit to his father, a retiring butcher named Felipe (Edward James Olmos), to share the latest revelation he had about himself. As he explains, he discovered that he is actually pure evil — and cold-blooded murder might just be where it's at for him. After EZ leaves, Felipe breaks down crying.

"My heart breaks for Felipe. He really tried to save EZ and Gabby. Great scene," tweeted @AliciaS06427100.