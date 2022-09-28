McDonald's Is Offering Nostalgia-Fueled Happy Meals That Are Just for Adults

The food will be served in a box that should remind customers of a Happy Meal, and the boxes will also feature redesigned versions of classic McDonald's characters like Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie, as well as a totally new character named Cactus Buddy.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said.